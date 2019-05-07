MADISON - Paul Kenneth Armstrong, age 72, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1947, in Madison, the son of John Armstrong and Grace Botham Armstrong. Paul graduated from Edgewood High School in 1965.
He started, owned and operated multiple businesses, including Armstrong Improvements, The Dahle House Bed & Breakfast in Mount Horeb, and Middleton Sports Cards on University Ave., a sports memorabilia store. In 1984, he married Mary Jane Allen, and they had three children together, Robert, Cooper and Gracie.
Paul was in involved with Strollers Theatre and Madison Theatre Guild for many years, both acting and directing, and was part of more than 50 performances. He was a member of the Wisconsin Badgers football team beginning in 1965. Paul loved all Wisconsin sports, particularly the Badgers and the Packers.
He loved spending time with his children, friends and family, and helping people however possible. He also always enjoyed watching and discussing television and films.
Paul is survived by his sons, Cooper and Robert; daughter, Gracie; brother, George; sister, Kay; sisters-in-law, Lois and Elsie; and his ex-wife, Mary Jane Allen Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jerry, Virginia, Thomas, Jack, Charlotte and Sally.
A Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL &CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019. Due to roadwork on University Ave., please use the entrance on Elmwood Ave.
Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends and family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.