WAUZEKA - Lew R. "Lewie" Arms Jr., age 68, of Wauzeka, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born April 1, 1951.
Lew is survived by his four children, Jen Blair of Madison, Brooke Duell-Sullivan (Casey) of Minnesota, Lucas Brennum (Lisa) of LaCrosse and Colton Arms of Wauzeka; three grandchildren, Rylee Blair, Kaya Arms and Aurora Sullivan; siblings, Craig Arms, David Arms, Rita Witter, Mamie Arms, Paul Arms, Nancy Arms-Simon and John Arms; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elinora Whitish and Lew Arms Sr.
Private services will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.