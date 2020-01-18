Armbruster, James H.

LODI - James H Armbruster, 81, died peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020 at the age of 81 following a recent diagnosis and brave battle with cancer.

Jim was born on April 10, 1938, to Andrew and Lydia (Seifert) Armbruster, Mequon, Wis. After his father’s death in 1950, the family grew the farm into a registered dairy operation and began Armbruster Brother’s Farms. Jim credits his brother, Edgar for his success and the family’s survival.

Upon graduation in 1963 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim worked for mentee Lyle Spencer in Eagle, Wis., selecting premium dairy cattle for Red Brae’s registered Brown Swiss herd. Jim married Mary Lee Zimmerman of Burlington, Wis. in 1970.

Jim was a dedicated and prominent cow man. He judged major dairy cattle shows throughout the US, Latin America, and Europe. A beloved fixture of World Dairy Expo, he was the first recipient of the A.C. “Whitie” Thompson Award, recognizing exemplary showmanship and leadership.

Jim’s lifelong career in Agriculture was highlighted by his service to his alma mater. As Dairy Herdsman for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim was a recognized and awarded coach, teacher, and mentor. He had an impact on scores of students during his tenure and beyond.