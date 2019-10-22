MADISON - Numa Armacanqui Tipacti, age 65, of Madison, died on Oct. 16, 2019, surrounded by his children, family and friends. He was born on Dec. 10, 1953, in Ayamarca, Huaytará, Peru. Numa was a dedicated father to his children, and a beloved uncle, brother, son and friend. Numa Armacanqui is survived by his children, Jose Carlos (Ana Lisa), Hilda Sofia, and Luis Miguel; as well as by his siblings, Elia, Berta (David Hildner), Edgar (Colleen) and Samuel (Gloria); his nieces, Diana Mercedes, Natalia Hildner, Maria Isabel (Alfredo Uribe), Rocio Elia (Phil Thomas), Diana Marie, and Nikol; and nephews, Richard Hildner (Guisella Medrano), Juan Jose Armacanqui, Eric Armacanqui, and Joshua Armacanqui; and grandniece and nephews, Maria Lucia, Gabriel Uribe, and Amaru Hildner-Medrano. His parents were Maria Clemencia Tipacti Martinez and Nicolas Armacanqui Flores.
Numa selflessly devoted his time to others as a mentor, teacher, advocate, and friend. His secret weapon to win over any individual he met was to make them laugh, no matter the circumstances. He tirelessly promoted awareness and genuine appreciation for his native, indigenous Andean culture of Peru, and was an avid musician, humanist, historian, storyteller, and lover of the fine arts and nature.
From a very young age, Numa sought to help others. In doing so, he passionately pursued a medical degree and became a doctor and later a teacher. He practiced medicine in Lima and marginalized Andean regions, where he often brought his books and music to teach and sing with children and adults. Numa moved to Madison, Wis., to pursue an advanced degree in Health Sciences and he continued his devotion to working in literature, history, and languages through his personal projects and work at West High school, where he became a beloved teacher to a generation of young students. As a scholar, he worked with university professors and published trilingual books in Spanish, English, and Quechua or Runasimi, including Kachikachicha (2001) and Willaskaykichich (2003). He composed and recorded an album of traditional huayno songs from his beloved Laramarca-Huaytara, Peru, in order to promote the practice of the Inca Quechua or Runasimi language. Numa also organized summer writing and reading workshops, and worked to create a new library in Laramarca. We will remember our beloved Numa in all of his multiple dimensions and through all of his everlasting works. Numa will be joining his parents Clemencia and Nicolas and his beloved siblings, José Teófilo, Rosa, Lourdes, and Gladys. Please learn about funeral details at fosterfuneralhomes.com
To honor Numa's memory, there will be a Visitation on Friday, Oct. 25, at 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the Foster Funeral Homes in 2109 Luann Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53713. The religious service will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Joseph Church at 12:30 p.m., in 1905 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison, Wis. 53713. After the service please join us for a reception and lunch at the main Church Hall.