Feb. 23, 1933 - July 27, 2023

RANDOLPH - Arlys Lee Omen, age 90, of Randolph, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Randolph Health Services surrounded by family.

Arlys was born on February 23, 1933, daughter of Hugh and Tessie (Arndt) Roberts. She was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1951.

Arlys married the love of her life, Leonard "Mick" Omen, on October 25, 1952.

Arlys was active in her church and community. She started out her young adult life teaching accordion lessons and was employed at the bank in Randolph for 44 years, where she served as Vice President. Arlys was Citizen of the year in 2015. She was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club, School Board, and charter member of the Service League in Randolph.

Arlys was a member of Randolph United Methodist Church where she was active with the RUMC Women, Choir Director, and Sunday School Teacher for over 50 years. Arlys especially enjoyed providing Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in the community each year.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting antiques. Most importantly, Arlys was a thoughtful and genuine listener and a wise advisor. In her quiet, warm, and patient way, she drew out the very best in people.

Arlys is survived by her daughter, Lisa Omen and daughter-in-law, Harriet Omen; four granddaughters: Erin Omen, Chelsey Omen, Brittany Omen, and Allie Omen; great-grandchildren: King and Prince; further survived by her siblings: Hugh (Jane) Roberts, Joanne Gilbertson, Muriel Jovle, Dana (Judy) Roberts, Cindy (Al) Nehring, Debbie (Jim) Syens; sisters-in-law: Marian Omen, Joan Roberts; brother-in-law, Arnie Tillema; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mick Omen; her son, Tim Omen; brothers: Earl and Maurice Roberts; sister, Mary Tillema; sister-in-law, Audrey Roberts; brothers-in-law: Rodney Gilbertson, Hector Jovle, Franklin (Phyllis) Omen, John Omen; niece, Debbie Omen; and nephew, Greg Griffith.

A special heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Randolph Health Services for their exceptional care over the years.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the First Reformed Church, 406 South High Street, Randolph.

A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at church. Burial will take place at the Randolph Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial.

