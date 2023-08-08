RANDOLPH - Arlys Lee Omen, age 90, of Randolph, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Randolph Health Services surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the First Reformed Church, 406 South High Street, Randolph.

A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at church. Burial will take place at the Randolph Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the church following the burial.