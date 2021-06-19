Arling, Gary Lester

OREGON - Gary Lester Arling, age 82, died peacefully on June 16, 2021, in the early hours of the morning with his two sons by his side at UW Hospital. Born on Oct. 7, 1938, in Joliet, Ill., to Lester J. Arling and Catherine (Quinn) Arling, he was born to help others navigate triumphs and challenges.

Gary was a 1956 graduate of Joliet Catholic High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. In 1963, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College in Massachusetts. Gary continued his education following his time at Amherst at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he went on to earn his M.A. and Ph.D. in 1967, with a major in Clinical Psychology. After receiving his Doctorate from UW-Madison, he chose to re-enlist in the U.S. Army Reserve and achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He began working as a psychologist in the Wis. Dept of Corrections. During his tenure with Corrections, he held a variety of positions within the Bureau of Clinical Services, including Bureau Director. He was wise beyond his education, and people of all ages and stages of life sought his advice and benefited from his counsel.