Arlene Winifred Harle

Sept. 5, 1927 - Aug. 10, 2023

COLUMBUS - Arlene Winifred (Voelker) Harle, age 95, died on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Larson House, Columbus, WI. Arlene was born on September 5, 1927 to Herbert H. Voelker and Lucile (Hildreth) Voelker in Lansing, MI.

After high school, Arlene married Edward John "Jack" Harle, Jr., who dreamed of becoming a minister, and she dreamed of being his partner in ministry. During seminary, Arlene supported him as a Secretary. Pastoring Presbyterian churches in NY, MO, MI, OH, and WI for 55 years—including Superior, West Salem, Columbus, Lac du Flambeau, and Fox Lake, Arlene served as a leader in Sunday School, women's groups, Bible studies, as pianist with a lovely voice, and confidant. She was the wind beneath Jack's wings. She was known for her sweet smile, warm touch, quickness to forgive, thoughtfulness of gifts, and encouraging letters in her beautiful handwriting.

Married 60 years, Arlene was a hardworking homemaker, devoted to her three children, sewing clothes, serving with Scouts and PTA, and baking scrumptious pies and cookies. She loved African violets, musicals at dinner theaters, Donna Reed movies and Lawrence Welk. She loved trips to cabins on a lake, Wisconsin Dells, the House on the Rock, Mackinaw Island, Colonial Williamsburg and the Holy Land.

Arlene is survived by her brother, Ronald Voelker of Lansing, MI; her daughter, Nancy Arlene (William) Doane of Superior; her son, Hope Douglas (Linda) Harle-Mould of Kenmore, NY; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Harle of Columbus; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Mark) Krause, Joshua Harle-Mould, Jessica (Mark) Truty, Jennifer Doane, Scott (Kira) Doane; her great-grandchildren: Brandon, Padric, Keelee, Norah, Carter, and Daewon.

Arlene is preceded in death by her dear husband, Jack and her youngest son, David Harle; two sisters: Dorothy Hill, Marilyn Geisenhaver; one brother, Calvin Duane Voelker.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus. Rev. Hope Douglas John Harle-Mould and Rev. David Hankins will officiate. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church.

