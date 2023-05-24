Arlene R. Henning

July 8, 1924 - May 18, 2023

FOND DU LAC - Arlene R. Henning, 98, of Fond du Lac, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Maple Meadows in Fond du Lac.

Arlene was born July 8, 1924 in the town of Alto, the daughter of Ralph and Alice (Bruins) Broadway. She was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1942, and married Alfred "Curly" Henning on April 26, 1946 in Alto.

The couple resided in the Brandon area all their married lives and following Curly's death in 1992, Arlene moved to Waupun. Arlene assisted Curly in his American Family Insurance business, and later in life worked for 13 years at Wee Care Child Center in Waupun.

Arlene was an active member of Alto Reformed Church all of her life and was involved with teaching Sunday school and Bible class. She also corresponded with and financially supported several missionaries over the years.

Arlene is survived by two sons: Rodney (Cindy) Henning of Gold Canyon, AZ, and Mark (Dana) Henning of Roswell, GA; eight grandchildren: Joel (Tasia) Henning of Fond du Lac, WI, Jeana (Tim) Schmitz of Fond du Lac, WI, Chris Henning of Gilbert, AZ, Kelly Henning of Apache Junction, AZ, Corey (Amanda) Henning of Gilbert, AZ, Kimberly Sotelo of Phoenix, AZ, Andrew (Lindsay) Henning of Atlanta, GA, and Taylor Henning of Sacramento, CA; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and daughters-in-law: Clarice Rabe and Patricia Henning.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Curly" Henning; son, Robert Henning; brother, Howard Broadway; sisters: Lois Harmsen, Joyce Cavanaugh, and Catherine Kastein.

Funeral services for Arlene Henning will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Alto Reformed Church with Pastor Kevin Van Wyk officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

The family of Arlene would like to thank Maple Meadows and Moments Hospice, along with Alaina Washburn, and Hannah Grady of Senior Helpers for the passionate care given to Arlene.