April 12, 1930—Nov. 23, 2022

MIDDLETON—Arlene Mae (Guck) Warren, age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center.

Arlene is survived by her three children, Debra Ashworth (Scott Chatman) of Verona, Don (Deborah) Warren of Ferryville and Diane Warren of Madison; five granddaughters; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Memorials may be made to SSM Health—Hospice Unit. The family would like to thank the many caretakers at SSM Health.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761