Arlene Fredericka Fischer

Jan. 4, 1930 - July 12, 2023

NEW LISBON - Arlene Fredericka (Bublitz) Fischer, age 93, peacefully passed away on July 12, 2023, at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, WI.

She was born on January 4, 1930, in Mauston, WI, to the late Fred and Marie Bublitz. Arlene grew up on a farm in the Town of Seven-Mile Creek (Lyndon Station), alongside her four beloved siblings, Beatrice, Esther, Ardis, and Mary Ann.

Arlene reminisced often, telling stories of memories growing up on the farm, helping her father with chores and the music and songs they would share in together.

She attended Dore Country School, a one-room schoolhouse, until 1941. She would share memories of her walks to school, climbing wooded fences and crossing creeks on the way.

In 1941, after her father's passing, her family moved to Mauston where she attended public school, graduating from Mauston High School in 1948.

After high school she lived in Milwaukee for a short time working at a factory assembling electric motors, which she quite enjoyed. Later she worked in a garment factory where she was a seamstress. This was a skill that Arlene was very proud of and lasted as a hobby for the rest of her life. She was happy to make her own clothing and had even been known to make clothes for her grandkids, which they enjoyed very much.

On April 10, 1953, she married the love of her life, Gordon Fischer, at St. Patrick's Church in Mauston. She referred to Gordon as a strong and handsome man. Together, they were blessed with four children: Howard (Carol) Fischer of Mauston, Steve (Donna) Fischer of Mauston, Cathy (Dan) Cox of Necedah, and Edwin (Joan) Fischer of Sparta.

Arlene was a long-standing member the Presbyterian Church and later the Nazarene Church of Mauston. She was the Treasurer of the church circle for many years. Strongly devoted to her faith, she had a deep moral compass. Her conviction in the Lord and belief in religion guided her through the decisions of her life and was the foundation of who she was.

She found solace and joy tending to her garden during the summer months, nurturing a variety of vegetables and produce. Arlene's green thumb was evident in her expansive and bountiful garden. She canned many vegetables. She was known best for her dill and mustard pickles. She was also well known for her small apple orchard to which friends and strangers would stop to buy bushels of apples during the summer. She enjoyed visiting with people who came to the orchard.

Additionally, she possessed great skill as a seamstress and quilter, showcasing her craftsmanship and creativity. She was a member of the Katy-June Quilt Guild where she formed many friendships. She enjoyed giving the gifts of her talent and always looked forward to the quilt shows and annual shop hops.

Arlene cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking immense pride in her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was very important to her; you could often hear her fondly boasting of their accomplishments and talents. The gleam in her eyes and enormous smile she had when being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren hid no secret to the amount of love she had for them. Beyond her family she was very proud of the Buick LeSabre she bought herself and kept immaculate.

A Cherished tradition during Christmas was gathering with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to bake delicious holiday cookies, creating lasting memories that will be treasured for generations to come. Her apple pies, Christmas stollen, homemade bread rolls and double cheese casserole were also a favorite among family and friends.

Arlene is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; her daughter, Cathy; daughters-in-law: Joan and Donna; parents, Fred and Marie Bublitz; her sisters: Beatrice, Esther, and Ardis.

Arlene's legacy of love and warmth will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A funeral service for Arlene will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Postell presiding. Visitations will take place Friday, July 21, 2023 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the service Arlene will be laid to rest at the Mauston City Cemetery. Luncheon will be held in the Ganther Show Pavilion at the Mauston Fairgrounds following the services at the cemetery.