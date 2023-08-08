Arla Huebner

April 3, 1928 - July 4, 2023

ANOKA, MN - Arla Mae Huebner, age 95, of Anoka, MN, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on July 4, 2023. She was born in Mackford Township, WI on April 3, 1928 to the late Gustave Zimmerman and Margaret (nee Stelter).

Arla was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Arla is survived by her daughter, Paula (David) Fransen; grandsons: Scott (Shannon) and Mark; nieces; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orin and sister, Evelyn Offerman.

Arla graduated from Beaver Dam High School. She worked as a Secretary/Bookkeeper for Central Engineers & Surveyors, CC Link, and A-1 Contractors, all of Beaver Dam.

Arla was a woman of faith and worshipped at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Andover and Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Her devotion to her religion brought her great comfort and strength throughout her life.

In her free time, Arla enjoyed various hobbies including crochet, knitting, cross stitch, gardening and baking and cake decorating. She found joy in creating beautiful crafts and delicious treats for her loved ones.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Please join us in celebrating Arla's life and honoring her memory. She will forever be remembered for her kindness, love and the lasting impact she made on those around her.