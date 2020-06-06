Arkin, Gerard T.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC - Gerard T. Arkin was born to Eternal Life during his sleep on May 28, 2020 at the age of 78 years.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Loving husband of Peggy for 57 years. Beloved father of David (Anni), Cris (Jay) Walkowski, Mike (Chris), Jeff (Laura), Greg (Jodie), Andy (Sarah), Mary (Paul) Walkowski, James (Jeanine) Stellpflug, Becky (Chris) Pracheil, Wendy Stellpflug, Angie (Ed) Lemar, Katie Stellpflug, Joe (Shelby), Abby Stellpflug, Steve (Bree), Carrie (Emily) Stellpflug and Megan (Jake) Stern. He is further survived by his siblings Bill, Cathy (Steve) Heebsh and Joe (Liz); in-laws John (Karen) Noll, Tom Noll, Jim (Cindy) Noll, Patty (Dan) Kopp, 30 grandcchildren, one great grandchild on the way, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Gary is reunited in Heaven with his parents Jerry and Dorothy Arkin, in-laws Bill and Louise Noll, sisters Mary Lynn Brotherhood and Betty Staudacher, and in-laws Greg Staudacher, Jim and Jean Stellpflug, and Bev Noll. Gary was honorably discharged as a Constructionman Electrician from the U.S Navy Seabees, Boy Scout Leader, past President of the Village of Big Bend and a member of IBEW Local 494.

Private funeral services will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Private interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Service streaming and additional information can be found at https://www.stellkin.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Cedar Community Philanthropy, 113 Cedar Ridge Dr.,West Bend, WI 53095 or made online at https://www.cedarcommunity.org/give.