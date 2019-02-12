PORTAGE - Pemly A. "Pem" Arians, age 77, passed away peacefully at Tivoli in Portage, following a long battle with COPD, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pem was born on July 15, 1941, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Vern and Marie (Wihsmann) Geisler. She married Robert Arians on June 23, 1962.
She worked as the business office administrator for Edward Jones in Portage for 23 years. Pem enjoyed playing Bridge and Euchre, crocheting, knitting and quilting.
She is survived by her children, Andy (Jennifer) Arians of Stoughton and Adam (Lynn Ann Parrish) Arians of Lancaster; sister, Gigi (John) Coleman of Madison; grandchildren, Austin, Alexander, Ashley, McKenna and Ryder Arians; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bob, on July 10, 1992.
Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 12 noon, with the Rev. Tom Countryman officiating. Private burial will follow at Pacific Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Portage Area Community Charitable Trust.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tivoli and Agrace Hospice for their care and support. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, www.pmmfh.com, is assisting the family.