April 1, 1925—Feb. 22, 2023

MADISON—Ardis Berg Erickson passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2023.

Ardis was born in Eau Claire, April 1, 1925, to Hjalmer G. and Helen (Johnson) Berg. She was united in marriage to Leonard H. Erickson on June 10, 1950. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2018. Together they raised three children, Kristi, Brent, and Claire and lived in Eau Claire, Wausau, and Madison.

Ardis attended Eau Claire State Teacher’s College, receiving her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught in Eau Claire and Wausau until she was required to surrender her teaching license when she was married, as was the protocol for married women of the time. After her children were grown, she attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, to take education classes for license renewal. Teaching was her passion. Ardis worked in the Madison Metropolitan School District at Orchard Ridge Elementary School for 17 years until her retirement in 1987.

According to Ardis, “her family heritage was a warm wonderful sense of humor and their home was full of sunshine, love and laughter.” Rightly so, as her mother’s family was known as the “Yolly Yohnsons.” Ardis and Len enjoyed spreading that joy while spending time with their family, siblings’ families, and friends.

Ardis was a curious and lifelong learner, enjoying travel, genealogy, entertaining, fiber arts, jewelry making, lapidary, and docent work for the Wisconsin Historical Society. In later years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of her church throughout her life including Midvale Community Lutheran Church in Madison.

Ardis will be dearly missed by her children: Kristi Erickson (Steve Fahrner) of Minneapolis, Brent Erickson (Janet Halvorsen) of Fall River, and Claire Erickson of Madison; grandchildren: Berit (Edwing) Gelvez, Bryna (Reid) Curry, Elin (Mike) Richey, Benjamin Schmidt (Chrissy Edwards), and Seth Erickson; and six great-granddaughters.

Ardis and her family received wonderful care and support from Agrace Hospice.

Memorials suggested to Agrace Foundation, Madison; Midvale Community Lutheran Church, Madison; or to Heifer International.

A gathering to celebrate Ardis’s life will be held from 10:00—12:00 Noon on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison. A light lunch will be served. Ardis will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406