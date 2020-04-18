Arbogast, Jane Ann

MADISON - Jane Ann Arbogast, age 91, of Madison, died peacefully at Oakwood Village on April 11, 2020, after being tested positive for COVID-19. Jane was born on Oct. 21, 1928 in Carmel, N.Y., to Joseph E. and Gertrude (Ganong) Pulling. Jane and her brother, Jim, moved with their family to Appleton, Wis. when she was in sixth grade. After graduating from high school, Jane married Tom Arbogast on Sept. 11, 1947 in the Presbyterian Church in Appleton. They raised three children, Patricia (Steve) Westimayer, Karen (Chuck) Tennessen, and Jon Arbogast. Jane and Tom were charter members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison. They remained active members for almost 70 years.
Jane not only volunteered her services at church and related mission trips, but also as a Cub Scout leader, a troop leader for the Girl Scouts (15 years), and a Neighborhood Watch leader. When her husband got his pilot’s license, she decided she would too, and they flew many places together. They both loved to travel around the states (Alaska and Hawaii, too) and went to more than 23 different countries, including Egypt, Ireland, and New Zealand.
Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband (2017), her parents, her brother and sister-in-law, many close friends. She loved and was grateful for her three children, Patricia (Madison), Karen (Mineral Point), and Jon (Franklin, Texas). She enjoyed her seven grandchildren. She was proud of her ten great-grandchildren. She was awed by her five great-great-grandchildren.
Jane had a wide circle of friends and neighbors and felt blessed by each one. Her friends, old and new, and her loving family will miss her greatly.
A memorial service will be planned for the future when we may all gather again at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 South Segoe Road, Madison, Wis. 53705; Phone (608) 233-6297; www.covenantmadison.org
Please make memorials to Covenant Church, Hospice, or Red Cross in honor of Jane Arbogast and send them in care of the above address.
