Arbogast, Jane Ann

MADISON - Jane Ann Arbogast, age 91, of Madison, died peacefully at Oakwood Village on April 11, 2020, after being tested positive for COVID-19. Jane was born on Oct. 21, 1928 in Carmel, N.Y., to Joseph E. and Gertrude (Ganong) Pulling. Jane and her brother, Jim, moved with their family to Appleton, Wis. when she was in sixth grade. After graduating from high school, Jane married Tom Arbogast on Sept. 11, 1947 in the Presbyterian Church in Appleton. They raised three children, Patricia (Steve) Westimayer, Karen (Chuck) Tennessen, and Jon Arbogast. Jane and Tom were charter members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison. They remained active members for almost 70 years.

Jane not only volunteered her services at church and related mission trips, but also as a Cub Scout leader, a troop leader for the Girl Scouts (15 years), and a Neighborhood Watch leader. When her husband got his pilot’s license, she decided she would too, and they flew many places together. They both loved to travel around the states (Alaska and Hawaii, too) and went to more than 23 different countries, including Egypt, Ireland, and New Zealand.