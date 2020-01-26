RICHLAND CENTER - Lon Arbegust, 70, of Richland Center, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on June 10, 1949, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Donald and Margie (Manson) Arbegust. Lon graduated from Ithaca High School in 1967 and graduated with honors from UW Madison, in 1972, with a Degree in English and a Minor in Scandinavian Studies. Lon and his brother, Terry, attended Woodstock in 1969. In 1981, Lon was united in marriage to Bonnie Geishert. He was a very hard worker and whatever he tried he was successful at. He drove truck for Georgia Pacific and transferred into sales with the company. Lon was transferred to Asheville, N.C. in 1995, after living in Madison for 25 years. The family moved to Richland Center in 2003. He worked at the Richland Observer, for 10 years, and served as the Richland Center Tourism Coordinator, for 3 years. Lon loved trucks, especially his 1937 Diamond T. He enjoyed 1962 Oliver 550 tractor and working on his property on Highway Q. He was a member of the Frank Lloyd Wright, A.D. German Warehouse Board. Lon was Richland County’s unofficial Historian.