RICHLAND CENTER - Lon Arbegust, 70, of Richland Center, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on June 10, 1949, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Donald and Margie (Manson) Arbegust. Lon graduated from Ithaca High School in 1967 and graduated with honors from UW Madison, in 1972, with a Degree in English and a Minor in Scandinavian Studies. Lon and his brother, Terry, attended Woodstock in 1969. In 1981, Lon was united in marriage to Bonnie Geishert. He was a very hard worker and whatever he tried he was successful at. He drove truck for Georgia Pacific and transferred into sales with the company. Lon was transferred to Asheville, N.C. in 1995, after living in Madison for 25 years. The family moved to Richland Center in 2003. He worked at the Richland Observer, for 10 years, and served as the Richland Center Tourism Coordinator, for 3 years. Lon loved trucks, especially his 1937 Diamond T. He enjoyed 1962 Oliver 550 tractor and working on his property on Highway Q. He was a member of the Frank Lloyd Wright, A.D. German Warehouse Board. Lon was Richland County’s unofficial Historian.
You have free articles remaining.
Lon is survived by his wife Bonnie; daughter, Catherine Arbegust (Patrick Rolain) of Dayton Township; four siblings, Terry Arbegust of Muscoda, Lynn (Darlene) Arbegust of Boscobel, Pam (Ed) Brady of DeForest, and Cheryl Brock of Waunakee; brother-in-law, Vern (Gloria) Geishert of Richland Center; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lon was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lee Anne Pirus.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The family suggests memorial in Lon’s name be directed A.D. German Warehouse Conservancy or Ocooch Mountain Humane Society. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
120 North Park Street
Richland Center, WI 53581
11:00AM
120 North Park Street
Richland Center, WI 53581