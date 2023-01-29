July 31, 1945 – Jan. 24, 2023

MADISON—Anthony John “Tony” Hoffman, age 77, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on July 31, 1945, in the Town of Burke, Wis., the son of Benjamin and Susan (Hornung) Hoffman.

Tony graduated from Madison East High School in 1963. He attended UW-La Crosse before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for two years. He also attended Madison Business College after his time in the service.

Tony married Judith (Cottington) Hoffman on Dec. 27, 1969, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He worked as the general manager at Country Kitchen on Milwaukee Street for most of his career and then ran a few cafeterias until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Post No. 4586 at St. Dennis Catholic Church and rang bells for the Salvation Army for many years. He also volunteered picking up donations for St. Vincent de Paul.

Tony knew somebody everywhere he went. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a great storyteller, loved sharing past memories, and always had a brain teaser at the ready. He enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzle and crypto-quote. He loved playing cards, especially euchre, sheepshead, cribbage and poker. He was an avid gardener. In retirement, he and Judy enjoyed traveling with family. They also took several bus trips and could be seen on many Wednesdays at the casino.

Tony is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Sheila (Mike) Blum; son, Derek (Amy) Hoffman; grandchildren, Allie Hoffman, Devin Hoffman and Austin Blum; siblings, Joe (Pat) Hoffman, Ben Hoffman, Lucille (Bill) Cass, Marie Anderson, Mary Lu Breuch and Susan (Doug) Colby; siblings-in-law, Bob Cottington, Shirley Campbell, Donna Reesman, Lois (John) Meier, Wayne Cottington, Keith (Cindy) Cottington and Kenlynn (Donn) Wheeler; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Susan Hoffman; infant sister, Dorothy Hoffman; parents-in-law, Arlan and Adeline Cottington; sister-in-law, Ellen Hoffman; and brothers-in-law, Gary Anderson, Joe Breuch, Marv Ressman, Walter Cottington, and Carlton Pokerandt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

