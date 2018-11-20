PLATTEVILLE / MADISON - Donald L. Anthony passed away at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb on Nov. 16, 2018, at the age of 95. Don was born in Merrimac, Wis. on Nov. 2, 1923, the eldest child of Wardner and Elva (Mueller) Anthony. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1941, and served in the Pacific Theater with the Marine Corps in World War II. In 1947, Don married Donna Jessop and they had two children.
After driving a bread truck for a couple of years, he started a 32 year career at Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1982. During his early retirement years, he enjoyed gardening and taking long walks. He also dabbled in the kitchen and loved making great soups. He was also an avid sports fan and voracious reader up until a month before his passing.
Don is survived by his son, Mike (Nancy) and daughter, Peg (Pete) Reif. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin (Melissa) Reif and Jenn (Chris) Hamilton; six great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Donna. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joyce and Wanda; step-father, Roy Stevens; and a very special lady friend, Theresa Lynch.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. He will remain forever in all our hearts.