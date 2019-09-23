MADISON—Barbara Antes passed away in the evening of September 13, 2019. Barbara was retired from Menards West. Barbara was a very hard working person, who enjoyed her customers. She had daughter, Elizabeth and a son, Robert, still living. Barbara leaves behind sisters, Patty, Rose, Liz, Maryann, and a brother, Russell; also surviving are her parents, Harrold and Mary; and sisters-in-law, Polly and Amy Antes. A private service was held for family.
