Annette Umbreit

Feb. 17, 1936 - June 2, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Annette Ruth Umbreit, age 87 of Beaver Dam, formerly of Randolph, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Charleston House Memory Care.

Annette was born on February 17, 1936, in Arkansaw, WI, a daughter of Clinton and Florence (Walker) Richardson. She was a graduate of Watertown High School, Class of 1954.

Annette later attended Riverfalls UW studying as a Medical Tech. She was united in marriage to Lyle Umbreit on August 20, 1956, at Randolph United Methodist Church.

Annette was employed at Jungs for 11 years. She loved rock hunting with her husband Lyle and attending Gem and Mineral Shows. She was most proud of her artistic endeavors, small wood carvings, oil paintings and her painted porcelain objects, such as plates, bowls and pitchers.

Annette's greatest joy was caring for her family and spending time with her friends and family. Annette was a member of Randolph United Methodist Church.

Annette is survived by her son, Michael (Julie) Umbreit; daughter, Terri Mulder; grandchildren: Shana Mueller, Tamra (Barrett) Mand, Adam Umbreit and Emily (Dennis) Schneider; four great-grandchildren: Shelby, Makenna, Bentley and Holden; nieces: Roberta, Joanna, and Mary. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lyle in 2012; parents, Clinton (Florence) Richardson; brother, Claire (Sylvia) Richardson; sister-in-law, Lois (Eric) Huizenga; mother-in-law, Blanche Umbreit and father-in-law, Arvin Umbreit; nephew, Lynn Huizenga.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 PM on June 24, 2023, at Randolph United Methodist Church, 227 North High Street, Randolph, WI. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM at church.

Memorials may be established to Randolph United Methodist Church in memory of Annette.

The family would like to thank the Charleston House for the wonderful care throughout the years.

