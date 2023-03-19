Aug. 2, 1933—March 10, 2023
COTTAGE GROVE—Annette M. Frederick, age 89, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. A celebration of Annette’s life will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A private family burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
