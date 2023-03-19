COTTAGE GROVE—Annette M. Frederick, age 89, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. A celebration of Annette’s life will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A private family burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens.