SUN LAKES, Ariz. / STOUGHTON - Ralph D. Annen, age 73, lost his life to West Nile virus on Oct. 4, 2018. He was born to Adam and Charlotte Annen on Nov. 10, 1944, and grew up in Middleton. Ralph married Tenni Bailey in 1970, and raised two sons, Jeremy and Joshua in Stoughton.
He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Stoughton. Upon retirement, they moved to Sun Lakes, where he enjoyed golfing, football, dancing and many social events. He was an active member of Risen Savior Lutheran Church, where he and Tenni played in the Hand Bell Choir.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Tenni; sons, Jeremy (Kristine), and Joshua (Neanda); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers and their families; one sister-in-law and family; and several cousins.
A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday May 11, 2019, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Sara Rabe presiding. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery South. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the service at the church on Saturday. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.