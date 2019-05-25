MADISON—Lo, Mr. Michael E. “Guppy” Annen died Sunday evening, May 19, 2019, in Madison, Wis., at the family estate on Mound Street He had 73 years under the blue sky.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jane Doyle; his two sons, Nick Annen and Tom Annen; his many siblings, Donald, Janet, Doris (Chuck), Delores, Betsy, Lorna, Marilyn, Rod and Richard (Mary); and his brother-in-law, Dan Doyle (Jenny Ross). Uncle Gup is also survived by his numerous godchildren; and nieces and nephews, both grand and standard.
Michael, a life-long Madisonian, was born to Peter and Edna (nee Hornbeck), attended St. James Catholic School, Madison Central High School (1964) and attained Engineering degrees from UW-Madison and Wisconsin School of Electronics. He worked for many years as an Electrical and Computer Engineer for General Telephone and Electronics and Verizon Communications in Sun Prairie Wisconsin.
As a kid he loved running free in the neighborhood and romping in deep with the Milton-Charter Playground scene. He was a dead-eye Washer marksman. He came up through the ‘60s and was a natural free-thinker and humanist. He married Jane and was a steadfast husband and father. He worked hard to protect his family. Gup was an enthusiastic sportsman, finding beauty in the pursuit of competition and motion. Variously, he was a city high-scoring and quick-skating center, a contact-hitting infielder, a brainy point guard, a vigorous and demanding setter and an able-footed defender.
He enjoyed his time alone in reflection, but also loved getting together with or going on camping trips with his large family. He and Jane honeymooned among the redwoods. He trekked Isle Royale in record heat and he navigated the Frost River in the Boundary Waters. Mike was a creative and extensive tinkerer, puzzle-solver and home-renovator. He loved outlaw country music, was a keeper and admirer of cockatiels and an avid furniture collector.
He was a kind man.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date this spring to condole, reminisce and toast life. In lieu of flowers, donations to support The National Organization for Rare Disorders, Agrace HospiceCare or the Wisconsin Hodags Ultimate program are suggested.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Casper, his staff and Agrace HospiceCare for their care, ministrations and guidance.