Annen, Mary Ann

MARSHALL - Mary Ann Annen, 86, passed away on May 27, 2020, at SSM Health (St. Mary's Hospital) in Madison. She was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Cazenovia, the daughter of Peter and Julia (Kouba) Havlik.
After graduation from Hillsboro in 1952 she moved to Madison and worked at Oscar Mayer 45 years, until her retirement in 1997. While working there she met her future husband, Mathew Annen, and they married on Aug. 6, 1955, and were married for 61 years. They bought a farm in Marshall in 1961 and she resided there until the time of her death.
She enjoyed her grandchildren immensely, sneaking them a little something on the side, loved a good game of Euchere and you never left her place hungry. Her famous words were “Papper can fix anything.” She loved her family dearly.
Survivors include Michael (Sue) Annen of Madison, Marilyn (Rod) Smith of Fort Atkinson and Patrick (Beth) Annen of Deerfield; grandchildren, Brian (Jen) Olson, Kim Olson (Anthony Winge), Stephanie (Steve) Radomski, Philip Smith, Ryan Smith (fiancée Emily Dillon), Tony Smith, Justin Annen, Nicole (Michael) Roherty; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Cal Radomski and one due in September, Lucas and Tyler Olson and a brother Marvin (Lois) Havlik of Mauston. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Irene Chadwick, Patsy Campbell and Darlene Preuss; and brothers, Bernard, Clarence and James Havlik.
Visitation will be held at SCHMUTZLER-VICK FUNERAL HOME in Watertown on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Next to Farm & Fleet) A private service will be held. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Marshall, Wis. Memorials may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall.
Please consider sending memories and condolences at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
We love and miss you mom, grandma and great grandma.
