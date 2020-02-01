Annen, James Herbert "Jim"

MADISON/SUMMERFIELD, FLA. — James Herbert “Jim” Annen, formerly of Madison, passed away at the age of 86 on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in The Villages, Fla.

Jim was born on March 3, 1933, in Madison, Wis., to Geraldine (Reynolds) and Herbert Annen. He attended Madison Central High School but graduated from Jamaica High School in New York City after his father's job took the family out east. He attended UW-Madison and was a member of Phi Kappa. Jim served in the U.S. Army, and was married to Arlene Fraser on Sept. 14, 1957, in Madison. He had a distinguished career as an engineer at Ray-O-Vac where he received several patents related to his work. He was particularly proud of his work on batteries that were used in the Apollo 13 mission — they lasted longer than anticipated, contributing to the crew's successful return to Earth.

Throughout his life, Jim was a kind, generous and intelligent man. He never lost his thirst for knowledge and had many hobbies, including golf, chess, history, painting, needlepoint, economics, and collecting jewelry which he loved gifting to friends and relatives. At his passing, he was taking a course on Ancient Egyptian history.

Jim is survived by his sister, Alice (Don) Schmitt of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Arlene.

There will be a memorial service in Wisconsin in the spring. Inurnment will occur at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.

