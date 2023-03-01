Jan. 11, 1960 – Feb. 25, 2023

MADISON—Anne Elizabeth (Rowley) Leske, age 63, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Jan. 11, 1960, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Stehr) Rowley. Anne graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1978. She dedicated herself to her job for 42 years and was on the cusp of retirement.

Anne enjoyed playing softball, long neighborhood walks, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and looked forward to Sunday dinners at her daughter’s house every week.

Anne was a gentle soul and made a lasting imprint on the hearts of all who knew her.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Iris (Mike) Hill; three grandchildren, Stella, Atticus and Willow Hill; five siblings, Jeff (P.J. Spears) Rowley, Mary Frances (Steve Kohlbeck) Rowley, Jerry (Sylvia) Rowley, Bob (Betty Gerling) Rowley and Peggy (Denny) Daggett; sister-in-law, Lucia Rowley; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Tom Rowley.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for the future education of her grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

