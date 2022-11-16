April 17, 1937—Nov. 6, 2022

MADISON—Ann Theresa Trainor, age 85, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.She was born in Madison on April 17, 1937, to Daniel and Lucille Trainor. Ann was an employee at WPS for over 30 years.

Ann is survived by her sister, Lucille Trainor; and many other cousins and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for Ann will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 E. Main St., from 10:00—10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

