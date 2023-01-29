MIDDLETON—Ann Margaret Richards was born August 26, 1961, in Madison, WI, to James and Charlotte Richards. She grew up in Madison and Stoughton, graduating from Stoughton High School and earning her Bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville. She worked for years in the restaurant industry, ending that career with management of various Ovens of Brittany restaurants. She then became involved in managing finance and operations of a family business.

Ann was hard-working, quick-witted, creative, sometimes impulsive, and a problem solver. People who knew her well will remember her as full of fun and laughter. The most driving feature in her life, though, was her wish for people to be happy. From the time she was a tiny girl, she was looking for ways to help others. This could be simply giving someone money, while never judging how a person may have gotten into a difficult situation. She also recognized when perhaps some new clothing or a haircut would help someone feel better about themselves. Sometimes she would just dive in and clean a home for someone who was feeling overwhelmed by life.

Birthdays and holidays were a big deal to Ann. She always had over the top ideas for special occasions, and it brought her so much joy to put these together; however, Ann truly viewed any day or occasion as a time for celebration and over the top could happen at any time. She was the rare person who could dream big but also figure out how to make dreams a reality for herself, family, and her wide group of friends. She had a “why not” attitude of looking at possibilities.

In May 2020, Ann was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. She faced this with her usual determination and strength. Despite the toll the cancer and treatment took on her body, she maintained her sense of humor as well as her honest and positive outlook.

Ann is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Keith Horstman; and her precious daughters: Deanna (Brooke), Celia, Rachel (Stephany); and beloved son, Jason (Brenda); her siblings and best friends: Jane, and Jim (Lucy); nephew and nieces: William, Elizabeth, and Eleanor; and grandchildren: Emma, Riley, and Foster.

Special thanks to the entire team from Agrace for their gentle care and support of Ann and the family through this transition.

At Ann’s request, no service will be held. If anyone wishes to make a contribution in her memory, the most important causes for her were: helping animals, supporting persons with different abilities, and assisting homeless people.

The greatest honor you can pay to Ann’s life is to be kind and generous, without judgment.

“There is no end, only change.”

