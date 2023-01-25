MADISON—Anke Boudreau, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, from a car accident in Ogallala, NE.

Come celebrate Anke’s life starting at 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.