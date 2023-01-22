May 23, 1963 – Jan. 15, 2023

Andy Walter Schmitz, age 59, went back to his home planet January 15, 2023, after an extensive cardiac battle in his mortal body. He was born May 23, 1963, but his father was convinced it was March, so he celebrated two birthdays each year. OLD MAN!

Andy is welcomed home by his father, Robert Schmitz; and his favorite dogs: Will, Gage, and his “precious angel puppy,” Molly. It’s time to go hunting again!

He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Schmitz (Ballert); daughter, Amanda “Bug” Chestnut of Sauk City; son, Bradley Schmitz of Madison; “dizzy-ditz” sister, Julie Pohlman of Hillsboro; brother, Robert Schmitz Jr. of Madison; niece and nephews, aunts and cousins, and a granddaughter, Ava, whom he was so proud of!

Friends and family are invited to the Dorf Haus in Roxbury for a short gathering on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6to 8 p.m. Please bring stories to share of Andy’s shenanigans.

You made it past your expiration date, Dad. You’re not really old, just a classic. And Ava still hasn’t said “Burglar,” so you’ll just have to haunt her forever. Miss you big. Don’t eat the green ones ...