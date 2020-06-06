Andringa, Robert William

STILLWATER, Minn. - Robert William Andringa, age 51, died peacefully at home on May 29, 2020, after a 2 ½ year battle with colon cancer. Some would interpret it as losing his battle, but that would be an inaccurate description. He never lost a day. He lived big with cancer, and chose to enhance his relationship with his family and friends rather than retreat. It's regrettable that this ugly disease took his life, however he arrived in heaven with no regrets.

His commitment to fun, living in the present, and not only attending parties but being the life of the party, buckled him in for an amazing ride these final years. Rob had no time for "Why me?", as he was too busy spending his time living. With stage four cancer he made countless trips to Madison to visit friends, yuck it up at his favorite bar, Tavern 7, announce Badgers hockey games, create lifelong friendships with his new Stillwater family, and celebrate his UW Badgers hockey brothers at reunions. He traveled to Vail to ski in the winter, and coach The Bob Johnson hockey camp in the summer. Soccer tournaments all over the country with Dara, dance performances and dad's weekend in Arizona with Carson, and the celebration of Jack's 21st birthday in Vegas were not lost. He worked for a company he loved, and a career he loved at RBC Wealth Management until the very end.