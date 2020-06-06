Andringa, Robert William

STILLWATER, Minn. - Robert William Andringa, age 51, died peacefully at home on May 29, 2020, after a 2 ½ year battle with colon cancer. Some would interpret it as losing his battle, but that would be an inaccurate description. He never lost a day. He lived big with cancer, and chose to enhance his relationship with his family and friends rather than retreat. It's regrettable that this ugly disease took his life, however he arrived in heaven with no regrets.
His commitment to fun, living in the present, and not only attending parties but being the life of the party, buckled him in for an amazing ride these final years. Rob had no time for "Why me?", as he was too busy spending his time living. With stage four cancer he made countless trips to Madison to visit friends, yuck it up at his favorite bar, Tavern 7, announce Badgers hockey games, create lifelong friendships with his new Stillwater family, and celebrate his UW Badgers hockey brothers at reunions. He traveled to Vail to ski in the winter, and coach The Bob Johnson hockey camp in the summer. Soccer tournaments all over the country with Dara, dance performances and dad's weekend in Arizona with Carson, and the celebration of Jack's 21st birthday in Vegas were not lost. He worked for a company he loved, and a career he loved at RBC Wealth Management until the very end.
His golf clubs didn't accumulate any dust either. He loved playing at our local club as well as taking his left handed game to some amazing courses throughout the country. By far the most meaningful was playing in the Cologuard Pro-Am in Tucson.
Rob had the ability to light up any room, and consistently saw the good in people. His humility and kindness were inspiring, as was his ability to storytell, and impersonate people he loved. The Rob Malnory dance was a fan favorite, as well as his imitation of his wife's cheerleading moves for the boys in the hockey locker room.
A 1991 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Rob loved his Badgers. He played both baseball and hockey at Wisconsin, and was a proud member of the 1990 Hockey National Championship Team.
Sports brought him so much joy from the very beginning to the very end of his life. The only thing that brought him higher joy was his family. He adored his parents and siblings, was a loving, patient husband, and an amazing father to his three children. They were everything to him. His intense love and humor were foundational.
During the last few weeks of his life, Rob became very passionate about Wendy's Frosty's, Fruity Pebbles, and Lucky Charms. His wife, Christi, was a huge supporter of these choices. (wink, wink) Up until the very end, he selflessly shared his humor, gratitude, and love. His physical presence is no longer, but he remains intensely in our minds and hearts. True love is forever. We love you, Rob. #ringostrong
In lieu of flowers/gifts the family wishes for donations to be made to a fund so they can continue to share his legacy, and support things that were important to him...UW Athletics (hockey/soccer), University of Arizona Dance, Colon Cancer Research and Awareness, and few other things Rob loved. Receiving address: Andringa Family, 15020 37th St. N, Stillwater, MN 55082.
An intimate Catholic service will be held in Madison, as well as a public celebration of his life in Madison and Stillwater. Dates to be announced.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Christi; children, Jack, Carson and Dara; parents, Conrad and Phyllis Andringa; sister, Sandy Meuer (Kelly); brother, Jeff Andringa (Pam); sister, Lisa McCarville (Todd); in-laws, Dave and Marge Moore; brothers-in-law, Michael Moore (Tatiana) and Jeffrey Moore (Andrea); nieces, Molly, Katy, Mckenna, Heidi and Tiziana; nephews, Keegan, Casey, Jesse, Kevin, Kaedan, Jase, Jayden and Maxuel; great-niece, Eastyn; tons of loving cousins and so many friends who he embraced as family.
