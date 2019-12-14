Andrews, Arnold R. "Curly"

MADISON - Arnold R. “Curly” Andrews, age 94, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home. He was born Nov.18, 1925, in Madison, to Arnold and Brita Andrews. Curly attended West High School and enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. He served in the Pacific Theater from 1944-1946. After he returned, he worked at Oscar Mayer, and went on to become a Madison Firefighter, serving for 36 years, and retiring as a captain.

Curly married the love of his life, Mary Gerling, on Sept. 8, 1951. He loved to play golf and spending time with his family, especially the grand and great-grandchildren. They adored him and he adored them.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Marc) Musser; grandchildren, Julie (Jeffrey) Jensen, Kevin (Sara) Musser, and Jill (Gary) Breedlove; great-grandchildren, Chris, Bronte, Laudin, Declan, Perrin and Aurelia; and sister, Ila (Howard) Mazanet. He is further survived by other family and friends. Curly was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sister, Pat (Wayne) Eastman; and great-granddaughter, Margaret “Maggie” Breedlove.

A gathering of family, friends and all who knew and loved Curly, will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Barbara and Marc’s home, 827 Magdeline Drive, Madison.