Andrew William Junget, Jr., 79, of Rio, passed away Oct. 23, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
He was Aug. 24, 1940 in Melrose Park, Ill., the son of Andrew and Gladys (Brockman) Junget. He graduated room Leyden High School in Franklin Park in 1958. Andy was united in marriage to Donna Bruce June 5, 1965. He enjoyed watching both his sons racing at the 151 speedway in Columbus. His hobbies consisted of wood carving, drawing, hunting, fishing, camping, as well as having good craftsmanship.
Survivors include sons, Andrew, III (Kerry), and Gerry (Kim) Junget; grandchildren, Lindsey, Teasha, Mike, Leah, Vicki, Jason, Amber, Samantha, Brandon, James (Josey); many great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard “Dick” (Astrid).
Andy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; daughter, Diana; and granddaughter, Kari.
No formal services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.