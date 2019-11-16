Andrew, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Andrew (Bohn)

MONONA - Linda Kay Andrew (Bohn) passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at the East Side Club of Monona on Sunday, Nov. 24th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Flowers and gifts are unnecessary, we suggest instead to donate to a deserving charity in Linda's name. Please bring memories and possibly stories to share with fellow well-wishers, as Linda was a good friend to many.

