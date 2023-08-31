Andrea L. Sell

Jan. 29, 1948 - Aug. 28, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Andrea L. Sell, 75, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at her home.

Andrea was born on January 29, 1948 in Beaver Dam to Woodrow and LaVerne (Friese) May. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

Andy was employed with Lewis Drug in Beaver Dam. Andy was married to Joseph Sell on September 18, 1965 in Beaver Dam.

She was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Andy enjoyed many years at Parker Lake in Oxford, WI where she and Joe had a cottage.

Andy is survived by her sons: Robert (Beth) Sell and Brian (Roxanne) Sell both of Beaver Dam; grandchildren: Joshua (April) Sell, Nathan (Autumn) Sell, and Rachel (T.J.) Fredrick; great-grandchildren: Carson, Otto, Elsie, and Marlow; sisters: JoEllen Pitzlin, Sue (Butch Spakes) May, and Wendy (Alan) Redeker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe in 2017; and brother-in-law, David Pitzlin.

A private memorial service will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.