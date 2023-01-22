Jan. 26, 1924 – Jan. 3, 2023

SEATTLE, Wash. — Andre Jane Clay, 98, was born on January 26, 1924, and passed away on January 3, 2023.

Jane is remembered for her dedication to the environment, Planned Parenthood, National Ski Patrol and as a rehabilitation nurse at UW Hospital.

Jane is survived by three children: Jo, David, Michael; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Jane was predeceased by her loving husband, Clay; son, Arnie; and grandson, Sam.

A memorial service will be held March 18, 2023, at the First Unitarian Society in Madison at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please support Planned Parenthood or Sierra Club.