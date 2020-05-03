Andler, Robert J.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMPDEN—Robert J. Andler, 89, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Columbia Health Care Center, in Wyocena, after a brief stay. Robert was the youngest and last living child of Rudolph and Alma (Franz) Andler born in Columbus, on Dec. 11, 1930.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

He married Charlene (Liebenthal) on Jan. 26, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus and they farmed together all of their lives. Dear to his heart were his family, friends and visits to Keyeser.

Survivors include Charlene; three sons, Glenn (Shirley) of Columbus, Gary “Smokey” (Rose) of Montello, and Gregg (Roxanne) of DeForest; one daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Hebel of Poynette; grandchildren, April (Mike) Peterson, Corey (Lisa) Andler, Austin Andler, Trent (Samantha) Hebel, and Taylor Hebel; as well as, great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Chantz, Raylan, Wyatt, Winona and Clayton along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; youngest son, Gale in 1993; three brothers and four sisters.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at the Hampden Cemetery, with full military honors, with Vicar Rick Bursh officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials to Spring Prairie Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the nursing home for their excellent care.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home, Columbus is serving the family. Please visit www.koepsellfh.com for further

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Andler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.