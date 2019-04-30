COLUMBUS - George R. Andler, age 98, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
George is survived by his children, Judy (Tom) Fischer and George R. (Michelle) Andler, both of Columbus; his brother, Robert (Charlene) Andler of Rio; four grandchildren, Abram (Ashley) Fischer, Kyle (Alyssa) Fischer, Max (Jacqueline) Andler and Molly Andler (special friend, John Gerhardt); two great-grandchildren, Everly and Maren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held at the KOEPSELL-ZEIDLER FUNERAL HOME in Columbus, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and also at ZION EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus, on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus, or to the Dementia Concerns Coalition of Dodge County. Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family.