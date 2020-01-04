Anderson, Sidney Owen, Jr.

EVANSVILLE - Sidney Owen Anderson, Jr., age 81 passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 25, 1938, to Sidney and Adria (Anderson) Anderson in Edgerton, Wis. He lived on the family farm and attended grade school in Cooksville. Sid graduated from Stoughton High School in 1957. He was an athlete, and was on the very first Stoughton wrestling team, and was a State Championship runner. His excellence in running awarded him a scholarship to the UW- Madison Veterinary School where he attended one semester of college.

He married Gloria J. (Thronson) Anderson on June 6, 1959, in Glen Ellyn, Ill. Together, they shared 60 years of wedded bliss, in which they raised five children together. Sid ran the family farm in Cooksville until 1988. He also worked at the General Motors Company in Janesville, and retired in 2001 after 44 years of service. He loved living in Cooksville and Eddie Julseth, John Porter, Wally Rusch, and Walter Kettle were some of his dearest friends. He was a Jehovah’s Witness and attended services regularly in the Evansville, Wis. congregation. He had many friends there and spoke of Lee Patterson and Ray Clauer often.

Sid enjoyed playing baseball, pitching horseshoes, bowling on leagues with his father in Janesville,