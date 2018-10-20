OREGON—Russell S. Anderson, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on March 13, 1942, in Madison, Wis., the son of Stanley and Frances (Jones) Anderson. Russell graduated from Oregon High School and attended college at UW-Platteville. Russell retired as a purchasing manager for Ultratec. He enjoyed watching Packers and Badgers games on the big screen TV in the garage with family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time at the farm in Viroqua and the cabin up north.
Russell is survived by his partner, Arlene Brower; son, Steven (Patti) Anderson; step-daughter, Lisa (Steve) Wheeler; grandsons, Eric Anderson and Kyle Anderson; and granddaughters, Bryn Anderson and Nicole Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Anderson; and his parents, Stanley and Frances Anderson.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Meriter Hospital, St. Mary’s Rehab Center and Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care and kindness.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. A gathering with food and fellowship will follow until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515