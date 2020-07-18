Anderson, Russell C.

EDGERTON — Russell C. Anderson, age 88, of Edgerton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Milton Senior Living. He was born in Deerfield on Aug. 11, 1931, the son of the late Willis and Mary (Danielson) Anderson. Russell served in the US Air Force in the Strategic Air Command. He married Violet I. Fossen on May 2, 1959, at Central Lutheran Church, Stoughton. She preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2003. Russell had been employed at Highway Trailer as a hydraulic repair technician on Highway digger derricks and Holan high lifts for many years and also farmed tobacco and other cash crops. He was very proud of the homes he helped build and create. He enjoyed dancing and singing, traveling, time with his grandchildren, doing Sudoku, jig-saw puzzles, wood-working, drawing, reading and going to the casino.
Survivors include his 3 children: Carla (Dann) Jelinek of DePere, Barbara (Ed) Drier of Bessemer, Mich., and Eric Anderson of Manhattan, N.Y.; 5 grandchildren: Lauren (Harold Epright) Jelinek and Ryan Jelinek, Benjamin (Nicole Clapero) Drier and Andrew (Rachel Pliego) Drier and Lyric Reed-Anderson; a great granddaughter, Violet Drier; a brother, Wilfred Anderson of Stoughton; a sister, Elaine Olstad of Stoughton; brother-in-law, William Puffenberger; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including his dear friend, Helen Agnew. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; 4 sisters: Mildred Stanke, Alice Jerdee, Margaret Johns and Helen Puffenberger; and his beloved Golden Retriever, Boris.
Private family Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Lutheran Cemetery, Stoughton with full military honors. A Celebration of Russell's life will take place at a later date as the coronavirus pandemic improves. Memorials in Russell's name can be made to Milton Senior Living or Agrace Hospice Care. The family is being assisted by the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com.
