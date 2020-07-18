Anderson, Russell C.

EDGERTON — Russell C. Anderson, age 88, of Edgerton, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Milton Senior Living. He was born in Deerfield on Aug. 11, 1931, the son of the late Willis and Mary (Danielson) Anderson. Russell served in the US Air Force in the Strategic Air Command. He married Violet I. Fossen on May 2, 1959, at Central Lutheran Church, Stoughton. She preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2003. Russell had been employed at Highway Trailer as a hydraulic repair technician on Highway digger derricks and Holan high lifts for many years and also farmed tobacco and other cash crops. He was very proud of the homes he helped build and create. He enjoyed dancing and singing, traveling, time with his grandchildren, doing Sudoku, jig-saw puzzles, wood-working, drawing, reading and going to the casino.