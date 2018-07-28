MADISON / PITTSVILLE—Ronald R. Anderson, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Ronald was born on Nov. 25, 1943, in Madison, the son of Arvid and Helen (Horn) Anderson.
In the 1960’s, he was employed as a disk jockey and reporter for radio stations in Two Rivers, Madison, Elgin and Rockford. This was followed by work in television for Milwaukee stations WISN Channel 12 and WMVS Channel 10 Public Television. Ron was director of Public Affairs and editorial director at Channel 12, for 11 years. He was affiliated with Channel 10 for 20 years, as an employee of freelance producer/editor, including 7 seasons for Outdoor Wisconsin. He later worked in video production, web-based training resources and communication for the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Public Instruction.
He married Frances McGinley on September 4, 1987. They resided in Glendale, Manitowoc, Deerfield, and Portage prior to moving to Pittsville.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, in Pittsville.
