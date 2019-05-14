MADISON—Robert W. “Bob” Anderson died on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Written by Robert Anderson; he was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Marshfield, to Robert Sr. and Eda (Salzwedel) Anderson.
Early life adventures were shared with his best friend at the time and sister, Bonnie. He then moved with his family to Wisconsin Rapids. It is there that Bob met Sue, who became his life’s love, best companion and best friend. Bob and Sue were married and shared 59 wonderful years. They were blessed with two great daughters, Kelly and Wendy. They always said that they received as much wisdom from their daughters as they passed on to them.
Bob’s work took him to positions in New York, Milwaukee, Chicago and Middleton.
Bob led a full life, sharing many interests with Sue. Travel was among the great joys, including trips to France, Canada, and many to the Northeastern U.S., as well as Bob’s beloved southern states, with Mississippi and Virginia ranking as his favorites. Movies of varied genres were enjoyed with Sue.
He had many hobbies and interests including computers, art, music, ranging from opera to ABBA, and books covering a wide range of subjects, with history being a passion, notably the U.S. Civil War. Bob attended many sporting events, including the Green Bay Packers Ice Bowl and first World Series game with the Chicago White Sox, of which he was a lifelong fan.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Wendy (Bill Deaver) Anderson; sister, Bonnie (Harley) Schmidt; sister-in-law, Lucia (Clay) Willmington; nephews, Jim (Paula) Schmidt, Larry Schmidt and Randy Huntress. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kelly; mother, Eda; and stepfather, Omar Kumm.
The family wishes to thank the excellent staff in the Meriter Critical Care, and the caring and compassionate staff at Oakwood Village University Woods Hebron unit.
Bob’s family treasured the example of integrity, kindness and generosity that he demonstrated throughout his life. His thirst for knowledge will always be an inspiration to them.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
