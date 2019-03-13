MADISON - Robert John Anderson, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Aug. 3, 1932, in Green Bay, the son of Clifford and Margaret (Mollet) Anderson. Bob was a decorated athlete at Green Bay West High School and received a track scholarship to attend UW-Madison where he obtained his degree in Industrial Management, graduating in 1956. During his college career, Bob was elected captain of the UW Track and Field team. Running remained a passion of his throughout his life and he continued to be involved with the track team through officiating and mentoring for many years. He was a member of the W Club and a lifelong Badgers fan. Bob served in the ROTC while in college and later joined Army Signal Corp.
He married the love of his life, Patricia Lewis on Nov. 16, 1956, and together they celebrated 62 wonderful years. Bob and Pat were members of St. Dennis Catholic Church.
Bob was a senior manager in the Industrial Engineering and Packaging Division for Oscar Mayer Inc., retiring after 38 years. His true passion in life was volunteering and fundraising for the YMCA. He served as chairman of the board for many years and was instrumental in the development of the East Madison YMCA and most recently the new Sun Prairie YMCA. He continued to be active until the time of his death.
Above all, Bob loved and cherished his grandchildren. He was proud of each and every one of them, nothing brought him more joy than their frequent calls and visits.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Lynn (Michael) Christoph; two sons, Kyle (Courtney), and Todd (Carole Seeliger); grandchildren, Stacey, Edward, Joseph, Deanna, Kara, Kari, Jessica (Benny), Kasey (Jeff), and Seth (Jacki); great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kameron, Ava, and Keeley; his sister, Dori (Don) DeCleene; and brother, David (Patti) Anderson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Bob will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made in Bob's name to the YMCA, Give To Our Y Campaign at http://www.ymcadanecounty.org/give. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.