Anderson, Robert C.

MADISON - Robert C. Anderson, a wonderful husband and father, went home to be with the LORD on Monday, June 22, 2020. Robert leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Carol; five children; 24 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.