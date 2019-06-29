Anderson, Patricia A.

SUN PRAIRIE - Patricia A. Anderson, age 88, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sun Prairie Health Care Center.
She was born on July 30, 1930 in Madison. She was the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth (Reube) Hackett. She married Arthur Anderson on December 1, 1951, at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Madison. She worked at Mother Care Maternity for 13 years after Arthur’s death.
Pat is survived by her children, Nancy (Thomas) Lund of Sun Prairie, Arthur “Andy” (Barb) of Portage; five grandchildren, Angela Bellmore, Michael (Melissa) Lund, Matthew (Shannon) Lund, Amy (Bryan) Bellows, Amanda (Tristan) Mahr; two step grandchildren, Cliff and Chet Essie; six great-grandchildren, Ava, Jameson, Joseph, Henry, Annalise and Penelope; a sister Mary (Tom) Karls; Art’s siblings, Don Anderson, Carol (Robert) Stanek and Tom (Sherry) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur, in 1984; grandson, Andrew Anderson; two brothers, Richard and James Hackett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A special thanks to Carol Stanek for her care of Pat.