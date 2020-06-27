Anderson, Norman C.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Norman C. Anderson, age 92, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Capitol Lakes in Madison. He leaves a legacy of love for his family, leadership for his state, protection for the environment and a love of law that brought justice to many.

Born March 11, 1928, in Hammond, Ind., his parents were immigrants from Sweden. He spent summers in Wisconsin as a youth and fell in love with the state. He came to Wisconsin to attend the University of Wisconsin, earning his bachelor's degree in 1951 and his law degree in 1954.

He started school when he was four years old because his parents thought “he was very bright.” After graduating from high school in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Panama Canal Zone - “on the rainy side,” he told friends.

While he was an undergrad at UW majoring in political science, he was on the staff of The Daily Cardinal and sang in the Men's Glee Club. While he was in Law School, he served Dane County as the acting coroner and then went into general practice law. But within two years of getting his law degree, he overcame his innate shyness to run for public office because, as he said, “I thought I could make a difference.”

