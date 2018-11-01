NORTH BRANCH, Minn. / MADISON - Mary Willmert Anderson passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2018, following a brief illness. Mary was born March 26, 1930, the daughter of Clarence and Helen Willmert. She was raised in Minneapolis and was a devoted member of Hennepin Methodist Church where she made lifelong friendships and met her husband, Robert I. Anderson. They were married in 1951, and moved to several different Midwest locations before settling in Madison where they raised their family.
For many years Mary was president of the Madison Friends of International Students. Rarely was there a holiday dinner table without representation from countries around the world. In 1971, the family entered the Peace Corps as volunteers which took them to Ponce, Puerto Rico and Caracas, Venezuela. Mary established a gift shop that sold crafts from all corners of Venezuela, helping local economies with a market for their products.
Upon return to the United States, Mary completed her B.S. in Home Economics and worked as an interior designer until two years before her death. Memorable projects included the renovation of the old Belmont Hotel in Madison into the YWCA, work at the Wisconsin Center and Lowell Hall, as well as a talented interior designer for many individuals, always making the best use of existing decor, augmenting with quality furnishings and so accurately reflecting her clients’ tastes, styles and personalities.
In addition to her professional work, Mary was a lifelong volunteer with children and school activities, and in her latest years in Madison at the Agrace Hospice Thrift Shop. Mary was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madison from 1965 to 2018.
In 1983, Mary and Albert J. Meulendyke were married. Together they made their home in Cedarburg, Madison and Hilton Head Island, S.C. Mary developed a timeshare network in Hilton Head where they spent many years enjoying the island with friends and family. She was an active member of Phi Upsilon Omicron Honorary Society of Home Economics graduates, American and Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, the UW Alumni Association as well as a member of the University League. Mary was the general chair and also program chair for the Alumni Association’s annual Fall Day on Campus for two years.
There were not many places where Mary’s passport did not take her. She enjoyed traveling throughout the world experiencing the sights, history and cultures near and far. Mary was an avid UW Badgers football fan, a season ticket holder for years, and the hostess of her biennial UW vs Minnesota post-game parties. And don’t forget about Badgers hockey, Packers football and the Milwaukee Brewers which she always followed as well. Bridge was Mary’s card game and played in clubs several times a month.
When asked what is her greatest pride and joy, Mary always responded “my kids!” Mary’s loving family includes her four children: Robert (Marilouise) Anderson, Milwaukee; Kathleen (David) Waisman, Spokane, Wash.; David (Nonna) Anderson, Madison; and Susan (Jeff) Meinholz, North Branch, Minn.; grandchildren: Forrest (Tracy) Anderson, Franklin; Dale (Heidi) Anderson, Hales Corners; Bill (Crystine Dai) Meinholz, Woodbury, Minn.; Monika (Ryan) Jacobson, Spokane, Wash.; Sarah Waisman, Los Angeles, Calif.; Laura (Jeremy) Tomczak, St. Croix Falls; Mary “Masha” Anderson, Washington, D.C.; and Isabella Anderson, Chicago, Ill.; great-grandchildren: Desiderio, Amico, and Aria Anderson, Franklin; Haley and Ayden Anderson, Hales Corners; Sadie Dai Meinholz, Woodbury, Minn.; Finley and Rowan Jacobson, Spokane, Wash.; and Emma and Madelyn Tomczak, St. Croix Falls.
Mary maintained friendships from her childhood and adulthood which inspired her children by her example of love, support and commitment to those for whom she cared deeply. We are forever grateful for those extended relationships. For the last two years of her life, she lived in North Branch, Minn., returning to the state where she had been born, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lindstrom, Minn.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Memorials in Mary’s honor can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or Fairview Hospice Lakes, RPB Suite 119, 2450 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55454.
“When Christ shall come with shout of acclamation, And lead me home, what joy shall fill my heart. Then I shall bow, with humble adoration, And then proclaim, My God, how great Thou art!”