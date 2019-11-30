BLACK EARTH - Mary Evelyn Anderson, age 98, of Black Earth, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Heartland Country Village, Black Earth. She was born on Aug. 15, 1921, in Wonewoc, Wis., the daughter of William and Geneva (Montgomery) O'Brien.

Mary married Marshall Anderson on June 5, 1954, in Madison. In addition to raising her family with Marshall, she worked as a nurses aide at UW Hospital and the Black Earth nursing home. Upon their retirement, they lived in Montana and Idaho where she was the camp cook for the sportsman's camp where Marshall was the hunting guide.

She was also an auxiliary member of American Legion Post 437 of Mazomanie, Wis.

Mary was very proud of her Irish heritage. She enjoyed genealogy, quilting, gardening and horses. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her large family deeply; she will be missed.

Mary is survived by three daughters, Carol (Chris) Ottesen of Richland Center, Deanna O'Connell of Mazomanie, and Minola (Ronald) Norris of Black Earth; son, Clarence Anderson of Middleton; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 32 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Delos Markin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; parents; brothers, Arnold, Roscoe and Raymond; sisters, Cora and Leila; son-in-law, James O'Connell; Kate Lindemann (Clarence's fiancé); and great-granddaughter, Sara Jo Brunner.

A funeral service will be held at LDS CHURCH, 701 Bear Claw Way, Middleton at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, with Bishop Regan Fackrell presiding. Burial will be held at Willow Valley Cemetery, Sextonville, Wis. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center Street, Black Earth, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

A special thank you to the staff at Heartland, Agrace HospiceCare and Dr. Janelle Hupp.

Memorials may be made to the family to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.

Gunderson Camacho Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center Street

(608) 767-3684

Service information

Dec 6
Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
701 Bear Claw Way
Madison, WI 53717
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Service begins.
Dec 5
Visitation
Thursday, December 5, 2019
3:00PM-7:00PM
Gunderson Camacho Funeral and Cremation Care - Black Earth
1710 Center St.
Black Earth, WI 53515
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.